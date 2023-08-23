NOT big on words, veteran big man Japeth Aguilar will let his action do the talking as he plays the role of Gilas Pilipinas’ team captain.

“I lead by example,” said the 6-foot-10 Aguilar, who is set for his third FIBA Basketball World Cup stint along with frontline partner June Mar Fajardo.

Now 36, Mr. Aguilar has also taken responsibility for taking youthful bigs Kai Sotto and AJ Edu under his wings.

The Barangay Ginebra star expressed confidence the current group powered by Jordan Clarkson can pull off surprises similar to the batch in Seville led by Jimmy Alapag and LA Tenorio.

Aguilar even believes the team he’s skippering is deeper compared to that of Alapag and Co.