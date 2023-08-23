THE BIG DOME is all set for the biggest basketball event in the world this year!

The Smart Araneta Coliseum expects a full house as it hosts the World Cup’s preliminary round of basketball matches for Groups A and B starting Aug. 26. Gilas Pilipinas will face Angola, Dominican Republic, and Italy in Group A, while China, Puerto Rico, South Sudan, and Serbia will battle out in Group B.

The Coliseum underwent upgrades and improvements to give FIBA players and live audiences an experience like no other at the historic entertainment venue. Audience seats have been refurbished, and additional snack booths will open to serve the spectators. Apart from the Green and Red Gates, the new coliseum entrance at the upper ground floor of the New Gateway Mall 2 will also be open to accommodate the expected crowd.

For the FIBA players, dugout rooms were renovated for more convenience and comfort.

The court’s basketball flooring, backboard, rims, and shot clock have been replaced in time for the global basketball event. Also, the coliseum now features a new and bigger LED scoreboard cube to give a larger-than-life view of on-court action and updates.

A dedicated media working area is also allocated near the coliseum’s Red Gate to accommodate local and foreign journalists who will cover the highly-anticipated sports event.

The Araneta Group management is in constant coordination with the Quezon City LGU and the FIBA Local Organizing Committee for the smooth conduct of this year’s FIBA basketball games.

“Hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup is a momentous highlight for us and for the country this 2023. We are making all the necessary adjustments and improvements to make this once-in-a-lifetime event memorable for all players and audiences at the City of Firsts,” Irene Jose, Chief Operating Officer of Uniprom, Inc., the entertainment arm of Araneta Group, said.

This is the second time that the Big Dome will host the FIBA World Cup. The coliseum was the venue of the 1978 semifinal games, and the championship game where Yugoslavia prevailed over then defending champ Soviet Union.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 preliminary round games of Groups A and B at the Smart Araneta Coliseum will happen from Aug. 26 to Sept. 3. Tickets are available at ticketnet.com.ph.