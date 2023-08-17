CEBU CITY — World Archery Philippines President Clint Aranas is hoping the 1st ASEAN Youth Championships that unfolded at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex here would blaze the trail for the sport to boom in the region.

“We pray that this initial tournament will spark our Southeast Asian and Asian neighbors in organizing more international youth competitions in both the recurve and compound disciplines so we can scout our promising athletes at an early age and keep them in the sport,” said Mr. Aranas in a statement.

“This event will test the capabilities of our young archers as they prepare for the big international events next year.

“As iron sharpens iron, World Archery Philippines is optimistic that this initiative will hasten the development of our promising young archers in Southeast Asia and Asia, encouraging them to continue and compete in the dynamic sport we all love,” he added.

Mr. Aranas said the meet, which is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Cebu City government and sports commission, should help smoothen the transition of an aspiring archer into a potential world-class talent.

“That close to 300 archers from Chinese-Taipei, India, Indonesia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the Philippines are here shows the growing need for competitions at the age group level so there can be a smooth transition among our budding archers through the ranks until they reach senior play,” said Mr. Aranas.

Also gracing the inaugurals were Southeast Asia Archery Federation President Sanguan Kosavinta of Thailand, former World Archery Asia secretary-general Dr. Sungho Um of South Korea, host Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama and councilor Dondon Hontiveros and PSC commissioner Edward Hayco.

The country was spearheaded by Palarong Pambansa six-gold medal winner Naina Dominique Tagle, Miel Cipriano, Jonathan Reaport of recurve and Alon Jucutan and Gwyneth Garcia of compound as action went underway yesterday in the Under-10, U15, U18 and U21 age groups in both boys and girls divisions backed by Benel Archery, Post Science Corp., Tangent and Fair Deal Enterprises. — Joey Villar