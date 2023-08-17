THE PHILIPPINE Azkals have called up the big guns led by top custodian Neil Etheridge for their training camp and three friendlies next month preparatory to the coming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Mr. Etheridge, who plays for Birmingham in the English Football League, led 24 veterans and new faces tapped for the duel with Chinese Taipei in Kaohsiung on Sept. 8 and Afghanistan on Sept. 12 in Manila.

Also summoned to fly from Europe are Gerrit Holtmann of Turkish side Antalyaspor, Santiago Rublico of Atletico de Madrid, Michael Kempter of Grasshopper Club Zurich, Jens Rasmussen of Danish team Hobro IK and John Patrick Strauss and Sandro Reyes of German clubs FC Hansa Rostock and SpVgg Greuther Furth II, respectively.

Vets Manny and Mike Ott, Daisuke Sato, Patrick Reichelt, Patrick Deyto, OJ Porteria, Kevin Ingreso, Amani Aguinaldo, Carli de Murga and Spanish-born Bienvenido Marañon, who ply their trade in Southeast Asian leagues, are joining the endeavor as well.

Rounding out the roster are Kevin Ray Hansen, Jesse Curran, Dylan de Bruycker, Christian Rontini, Joshua Grommen, Enrique Linares and Oskari Kekkonen.

The Azkals are out to bring back the luster they once enjoyed as they try to follow in the footsteps of the Filipinas women’s team, which made history and won a game in their FIFA Women’s Cup debut last month.

The Pinoy booters’ road to the World Cup begins in November with their stint in the second round of the Asian Qualifiers versus Iraq, Vietnam and the winner of the Round 1 duel between Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam. — Olmin Leyba