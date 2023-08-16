With coaching of Steve Kerr and Fil-Am Erik Spoelstra

DON’T let the absence of the LeBron Jameses and Stephen Currys from the old iterations lull you into dismissing Team USA’s bets in the coming FIBA World Cup (WC).

For Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Al Panlilio, the NBA rising stars comprising the US quintet can pack a hefty punch and contend for the coveted Naismith Trophy in Manila.

“Initially we wanted a tier one team but when you look at the lineup, it’s pretty formidable,” Mr. Panlilio said in the recent PSA Forum.

USA is pinning its bid on Paolo Banchero (Orlando), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn), Jalen Brunson (New York), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana), Josh Hart (New York), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn), Walker Kessler (Utah), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee) and Austin Reaves (LA Lakers).

Mr. Panlilio took notice of the strong performances the youthful charges of coach Steve Kerr and Fil-Am assistant coach Erik Spoelstra displayed in tuneup victories over reigning Spain, 98-88, Slovenia, 92-62, Puerto Rico, 117-74.

“I don’t know whether you’ve been watching their last few games, I just saw the highlights with Slovenia and Spain, it’s a pretty tough team and I think it’s also because of two people — Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra,” he said.

“They’re not maybe your veteran superstars but these are upcoming highly-contracted, high-quality NBA players. And with the coaching of Steve and Erik, the USA team is a team to beat.”

The Philippines has actually picked the Americans as its preferred team in its side of the co-hosting with Japan and Indonesia.

Team USA, which also features former naturalized Filipino and Asian championship and Jones Cup winner Chip Engelland in Mr. Kerr’s staff, is up against a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Greece, New Zealand and Jordan in Group C of the hoopsfest slated at the MOA Arena.

The USA young guns are determined to prove their worth and get the job done.

“We got a bunch of hardworking guys eager to prove themselves after being doubted. We’re hungry as individuals,” said point guard Mr. Brunson, who even moved up his wedding date to make room for the WC campaign. — Olmin Leyba