THE COUNTRY’S top young archers will get a chance to compete against the best Southeast Asia could offer as they see action in the 1st Asean Youth Championships today at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Cebu City.

Jonathan Reaport of recurve and Gwyneth Garcia of compound will spearhead the host nation’s charge as well as Nueva Ecija’s Miel Cipriano and Dumaguete’s Naina Dominique Tagle, who both starred in the Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City a couple of weeks ago with the latter raking in six gold medals.

They will face off against 200 of the region’s eagle-eyed competitors from Chinese Taipei, India, Iran, Singapore and Thailand in the three-day age-group meet sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cebu City government and sports commission.

“We are focusing on Olympic recurve and compound target archery,” said World Archery Philippines Secretary-General Dondon Sombrio. “There will be competition in the Under-10, Under-15, Under-18 and Under-21 age groups in both boys and girls divisions.”

“This tournament fills a gap for much needed foreign exposure not only for our young archers but also for others in the region,” said national youth coach Nino Sinco for organizing the event also backed by Dynamic Herb Sports and E.R. Sevilla Industrial and Development Corp.

“The only major international youth events we have are the biannual World Archery Youth Championships and the Youth Olympic Games,” added Mr. Sinco of the competition also supported by Benel Archery, Post Science Corp., Tangent and Fair Deal Enterprises.

He said members of the national youth team that joined the world youth competition in Limerick, Ireland last July will be suiting up for their respective clubs.

Today and tomorrow will be the qualifying and elimination rounds with the finals scheduled Saturday. — Joey Villar