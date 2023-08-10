THE PREMIER Volleyball League (PVL) will have its 12th and newest team in the Nxled Chameleons when it stages its second All-Filipino Conference tentatively scheduled Oct. 16.

Nxled is a company owned by Akari Lighting and Technology Corp., which joined the league in late last year’s Reinforced Conference.

Akari sports director Russell Balbacal said creating a second squad will not only provide the company an added marketing exposure but also aligns with its thrust of supporting Philippine volleyball.

“Of course, the obvious reason that we are forming Nxled is because we want to market the brand,” said Mr. Balbacal. “The PVL has proven to be a strong platform for brands to promote their products.

“More importantly, Akari has been a staunch supporter of Philippine volleyball for the past few years. Having a second team will help provide more jobs for players and coaches alike,” he added.

Mr. Balbacal has a vision for Nxled, a company which provides luxury lighting, as having its own winning identity in the league.

“We are envisioning the Nxled Chameleons to be a team that will easily adjust to any opponent they face in the PVL,” said Mr. Balbacal.

“We are committed to forming a very competitive team in this new endeavor of ours because this is not just a one-shot deal. We are guaranteeing to the PVL and fans alike that this team will be in the league for the long term.”

Nxled has yet to name its players and coaching staff.

Interestingly, Akari and Nxled will be the league’s fourth sister teams next to Creamline and Choco Mucho, Cignal and PLDT and Chery Tiggo and Foton.

The other teams seeing action are Farm Fresh, Gerflor, F2 Logistics and Petro Gazz. — Joey Villar