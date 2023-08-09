CAVITEX and TNT took the Top 2 seeding in the coming PBA 3×3 Season 3 First Conference Grand Finals following their strong performances in the culminating sixth leg of the preliminaries.

The Cavitex Braves took the No. 1 spot with 490 tour points overall despite failing to complete a conference hat-trick and losing to the TNT Triple Giga, 17-21.

The Triple Giga’s latest triumph enabled them to grab second at 390 points, dropping Barangay Ginebra to No. 3 at 378.

Meralco, with 345 points, joined the Leg 4 and 5-winning Braves, the Leg 3 and 6-conquering Triple Giga and the Leg 1 and 2-ruling Gin Kings in the so-called “Magic 4.”

The Top 4 teams at the end of the six stops will gain outright seeding to the quarterfinal round of the conference championship set Sunday at the Ayala Malls Market Market.

The fifth to 10th-ranked squads, meanwhile, will go through group play to contest the four remaining quarters tickets.

San Miguel Beer, which wound up fifth with 298, Wilcon Depot (281), Pioneer Elastoseal (276), Blackwater Smooth Razor (208), NorthPort (188) and Terrafima (176), clinched the other spots.

The Dyip beat Purefoods (174) by a mere two points for the last ticket to the 10-team finale. — Olmin Leyba