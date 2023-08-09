THE CLOCK is ticking for the newly-arrived Jordan Clarkson and Gilas Pilipinas to work on their esprit de corps for the FIBA World Cup (WC) campaign that starts in 16 days.

Assistant coach Tim Cone isn’t sweating on such concern, though.

He is banking on coach Chot Reyes’ “chemistry-building” skills and the Fil-Am NBA star’s high IQ and natural openness.

“Coach Chot (Reyes) is really a tremendous chemistry-building coach. He really knows how to build chemistry and he knows how to do it quickly. He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen do it,” Mr. Cone said in an interview on News5.

“I’m not too worried about that. Jordan (Clarkson), in the past times he’s been here, he’s been open to coaching and he’s been open with his teammates,” he added.

Mr. Clarkson, who previously suited up in the fourth window of the WC Qualifiers last year, got into town last Tuesday. His arrival was delayed initially by contract negotiations with the Utah Jazz and later by difficulties securing a Chinese visa in time for the pool’s pocket tournament in Guangdong.

The 31-year-old guard visited Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas C Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and President Al Panlilio at their office Tuesday and reiterated his readiness to lead Gilas.

Last night, Mr. Clarkson bucked down to work with his teammates at a closed-door training session.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year will have the opportunity to warm up in Gilas uniform in tuneup games against Ivory Coast, Montenegro and Mexico before the Nationals hit the Philippine Arena for their Aug. 25 opener against the Dominican Republic.

Aside from the Karl Anthony Towns-headlined Dominicans, Gilas will also duel with Angola and Italy in their Group A slates on home ground.

The goal is to finish as the top Asian team in the tournament to claim a coveted ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics. — Olmin Leyba