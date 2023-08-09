MOONTON Games, in partnership with M4 World Champions ECHO, has finally unveiled the M4 Champion Skin Chou today! In a splash art released on official channels, Chou was seen donning the team’s iconic jersey and riding the wave with their iconic purple orca.

Specially crafted in collaboration with ECHO, the M4 Champion Skin Chou aims to symbolize the internationally-acclaimed mobile esports team’s strength. Orcas as apex predators represent ECHO as the top contender in the world of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) esports. Orcas hunt in packs, which accurately describes the team’s winning playstyle and strategy.

“We are grateful to MOONTON Games for working closely with us. We enjoyed the process of creating this with them, and the final output definitely represents our vision as a team. We hope our fans, the orcas support us and get their own M4 Champion skin,” said Mitch Liwanag, ECHO Country Manager.

“The skin design is great and extraordinary, it’s really something that we like. Even the ECHO jacket I said I wanted to be included is seen. We had fun designing this skin and we hope our fans like it,” said ECHO superstar roamer Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera.

Chou will be the very first fighter hero to have a customized skin designed by an M World Champion. To give back to the MLBB community, MOONTON Games will launch a series of in-game activities to provide them with discounts when they purchase the skin starting from Aug. 14 to 20, 2023.

The skin officially launches on 21 August 2023. ECHO will go live on their official Facebook page to play MLBB, showcase the skin’s in-game effects, interact with fans, and give away prizes.