NOW certified “World Cuppers,” the Filipinas are generating a lot of positive vibes as they make their debut in next month’s 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Pinay booters claimed a historic first goal and first win in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and hopes are high their maiden gig in the Sept. 19 to Oct. 7 Asiad will be just as stellar

“We should expect the team to play to win in any competition just like the Asian Games,” Philippine Football Federation General-Secretary Edwin Gastanes told The STAR.

The Filipinas will go up against South Korea, Myanmar and Hong Kong in Group E competition in China.

It will be an opportunity for revenge against the Koreans and the Burmese, two familiar foes.

The 46th-Philippines ladies lost to the No. 17 Koreans in the semifinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, 2-0, and sustained a 1-0 defeat to the No. 50 Burmese in the group stage of the last Southeast Asian Games.

But a lot has happened since then.

The Filipinas will enter the competition carrying valuable experience from the world meet, where they scored a huge underdog win over host New Zealand, 1-0, and fought furiously before yielding to Switzerland (2-0) and Norway (6-0) in Group A.

The team, which received a heroes’ welcome when they arrived at the airport the other day, will venture on this mission minus their coach for the last 18 months — Alen Stajcic.

The Australian left after his contract ended and just yesterday signed with A-League club Perth Glory.

“We are in the process of interviewing candidates as possible replacements for coach Alen,” said Mr. Gastanes. — Olmin Leyba