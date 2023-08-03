ALTHOUGH he jumped ship to LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson was still happy to see Tiger Woods join the PGA Tour Policy Board as a player- director.

“This is great to see,” Mr. Mickelson tweeted on Tuesday. “Players having equal representation on the board, Tiger getting more involved, and accountability across the board. Awesome news.”

As a player director, Mr. Woods has the authority to approve or decline any potential changes to the Tour. His appointment to the board comes in the wake of a wave of disappointment from multiple members of the Tour who are upset with PGA commissioner Jay Monahan and the proposed LIV-PGA merger.

“I am honored to represent the players of the PGA Tour,” Mr. Woods said in a press release from the PGA Tour. “This is a critical point for the Tour, and the players will do their best to make certain that any changes that are made in Tour operations are in the best interest of all TOUR stakeholders, including fans, sponsors and players. — Reuters