THE UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) is not yet done pulling out all the stops to prepare for a long-coveted title redemption bid in the UAAP.

Just less than a month after gaining San Miguel Corp.’s (SMC) support, the España-based squad sealed a partnership with Cocolife and Dumper Partylist for its men’s and boys’ basketball programs on Tuesday at the Cocolife Building in Makati to add to its growing list of resources.

It’s a major boost for the Growling Tigers, under returning mentor Pido Jarencio, and the Tigers Cubs under the watch of Manu Iñigo, as they brace for a new era in España.

“We’re excited for this partnership. We need the help of everyone and we acknowledge this big help,” said UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) Director Fr. Rodel Cansancio.

“We can assure the Thomasian community that we will bring our basketball program to new heights with these corporate sponsorships from SMC, Cocolife and Dumper Partylist.”

In the memorandum of agreement signing, Mr. Cansancio was joined by Cocolife Senior Vice President Joseph Ronquillo, Cocolife company ambassador and Medal of Valor recipient Col. Ariel Querubin and Dumper Partylist official Bhong Baribar from the Office of Congressman Claude Bautista.

Cocolife and Dumper Partylist have been in partnership for a long time through the Davao Occidental Tigers in different leagues. Now, they’re off to the UAAP with UST in a promise of solid support all throughout.

“UST is one of the great schools in the Philippines. It’s a huge honor for us to be partners with them in this journey as part of our mission to support grassroots sports for Filipino youth. We’re hoping for a great season for UST,” said Mr. Ronquillo, who hinted at the possibility of supporting the entire UST sports program in the future.

UST is currently in South Korea for an 11-day overseas camp against KBL teams as part of its build-up in UAAP Season 86 after a 1-13 finish last season.