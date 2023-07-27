MIDFIELDER Jordan Henderson said farewell to Liverpool fans in a video posted on social media on Wednesday, confirming his departure from the club after 12 years ahead of a reported move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq.

The former Liverpool captain will join the Saudi Pro League after Al-Ettifaq paid a fee estimated at £13 million ($16.77 million), according to reports.

Mr. Henderson arrived at Anfield from Sunderland in 2011 and since then made 492 appearances with 33 goals and 61 assists in all competitions for the team. The England international helped Juergen Klopp’s side win their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020. He also captained Liverpool to the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup titles. — Reuters