IT WAS good while it lasted.

But when it all ended, the Philippine Blu Girls made sure everybody remembered.

And the Filipina clouters did just that Wednesday as they showed incredible resilience and rock-solid resolve against the highly favored Italians before eventually falling short with a rain, thunderstorm-delayed 6-5 defeat that concluded their WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup campaign in Castions di Strada, Italy.

The heartbreaking defeat denied the Blu Girls a chance to fight one more time for that one last ticket to the eight-team World Cup Finals the Italians would again host next year.

Instead, it was the Japanese and the Canadians who booked the Group C berths while the Italians have already made it being the hosts.

It was still a proud moment for a small country that was never given a chance to make it this deep in the tournament.

And the Blu Girls knew they did well as they smiled and walked with their heads held high when they returned to the dugout.

The country had its chances though.

Trailing 6-5 after four innings, the Blu Girls managed to send batters on base and in scoring positions in the final three innings but just couldn’t cash in on those opportunities.

The end came after Reyae Villamin flied out that left Angelu Gabriel, who reached first base via a fielding error, and Nicole Hammoude, who walked, advanced to second base on a sacrificial fly by Alaiza Talisik and moved to third thanks to Ms. Gabriel, stranded on base.

Alessandra Rotondo scored what turned out as the run that sealed the match thanks to a sacrificial fly by McKenzie Barbara at the bottom of the fourth inning. — Joey Villar