COCA-COLA Philippines has announced its partnership with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), coming on board as a major sponsor of the PFF Women’s League 2023. The support from Coca-Cola will support top local women’s football clubs and promote gender equity in sports, inspiring the next generation of athletes.

The partnership was announced during the free viewing party of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ match between the Philippines and New Zealand, which Coca-Cola Philippines co-presented. Excited football fans flocked to UP Town Center, Quezon City on July 25, 2023 to show their unwavering support for Team Filipinas and were delighted to witness the country’s historic win at the global tournament.

Through these efforts, Coca-Cola Philippines looks forward to providing meaningful support to the next generation of Filipina football players.