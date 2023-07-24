BRAZILIAN full back Alex Telles has left Manchester United to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a contract until 2025, the two clubs announced on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, will be reunited with former United team mate Cristiano Ronaldo at his new club.

Financial details were not disclosed although media reports suggested United would receive around £6 million ($7.71 million) for the deal.

Al-Nassr released a photograph of the defender holding their yellow jersey and a video in which Ronaldo could be seen smiling in the background.

The Saudi Pro League has attracted many players since Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr last December in a mega deal.

Al-Nassr, who finished second in the league last season, were banned by FIFA earlier this month from registering new players due to outstanding debts. — Reuters