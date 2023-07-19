Bohol United Football Club post wins in various tourneys

AWARDED in May 2019 by the Local Government of Panglao for their exemplary achievements, the young players of the Bohol United Football Club (BUFC) — Tuloy sa Panglao are back to their winning ways after a break due to the pandemic. Since early last year, when soccer was allowed again, BUFC teams have earned podium finishes and enjoyed deep runs in various tournaments.

The latest wins came at the Sandugo Football Festival II where the BUFC U14 boys team won the championship, the U20 girls reached the finals, and the U16 boys got to the semifinals. The tourney, held from July 1 to 2, was organized by the Bohol Football Association in partnership with the Provincial Government of Bohol thru the Provincial Youth Development Office.

Other more recent tourneys include the 2nd Tubigon Inter-Visayas Football League where the BUFC U17 boys team defended the title to become the back-to-back champions, and the ONE GAHER Fiesta Cup 2023 8v8 VisMin Football Festival where the BUFC U20 girls team also known as Sirenas bagged the championship, while the BUFC U15, U17 and U19 boys all made it to the semifinals. The BUFC U19 boys team also finished first runner-up at the 4th Sagbayan Football Summer Cup 2023.

Established in 2018, BUFC–Tuloy sa Panglao is a premier football club composed of young soccer enthusiasts, aged 12 to 20, from Panglao ang Tagbilaran. There are currently a total of 70 players in the U20 girls division, and the U13, U15, U17, and U19 boys divisions.

“Our goal is to provide instructive environment to the kids, as well as to field a competitive team that enjoys success locally and regionally,” says Emerson Gomez, President of BUFC–Tuloy sa Panglao.

Aside from winning in various tourneys held in Bohol, BUFC – Tuloy sa Panglao had in the past successfully competed in several tournaments in Cebu, Bacolod, Bukidnon and Manila.

In efforts to promote the sport, the football club had also conducted its own soccer tournaments participated by different clubs and schools in Bohol.

The Bohol United Football Club is guided by volunteer coaches and dedicated parent volunteers. Its primary revenue source comes from contributions paid by families and donations from sponsors. It recently gained additional support from a new partnership with SmarTrade and ATFX as joint sponsors of the team jersey.

“With this project, we do not only promote physical fitness, social skills, and team building, but also discipline, and goal-setting among teenagers. By participating in sports, teenagers learn the importance of practice and dedication and become well-rounded members in their communities,” said Kat Salagan, Marketing Director of SmarTrade, the education partner in the Philippines of world-renowned broker ATFX.

Gomez is grateful to individuals and businesses that make it possible for BUFC – Tuloy sa Panglao to continue supporting the skills development of its young soccer players and encourage their positive involvement in society.