THE PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC), on Wednesday, hosted the final Inter-Agency Meeting for the FIBA World Cup (FIBAWC) at the fabled Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The sports agency, which takes a vital role in the preparations for the event as the caretaker of the P1-billion funding of the government, led 41 government agencies represented in the meeting in reaffirming their commitments to ensure the success of the high level event which expects to have NBA players among its participants.

“This assembly marks a pivotal moment in our collective efforts to ensure the success and excellence of the upcoming FIBA World Cup. With only 37 days before the Games, let us seize this opportunity to collaborate, exchange ideas, iron things out, and pave the way for an unforgettable hosting,” said Mr. Bachmann in his opening statement.

The sports agency chief added that aside from the financial backing of the national government, the PSC will also extend help in taking care of clearances and permits needed for sports and media equipment, which are anticipated to be brought into the country.

PSC facilities inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Manila, and Philsports Complex in Pasig, which will be used in the World Cup will be spruced up and rehabilitated, which is also what the Department of Works and Highways (DPWH) said they are doing on roads leading to venues of the event.

“For this hosting, we are creating a Multi-Agency Command Center (MACC) here inside the RMSC for real-time monitoring of key roads, all venue surroundings, coordinated traffic management, and delegate transportation movement,” said FIBAWC Chief Implementor Ramon “Tats” Suzara, thanking the PSC for lending its facilities.

Scheduled to be held in the country between August 25 to September 10 and draw world-class athletes and spectators from all over the world, the event aims to be the most watched and most televised sports event in 2023.

“With the support of our President, let’s get our acts together and get things done two weeks before the opening on August 25,” concluded Malacañang’s Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Atty. Hubert Guevara.