THE PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC), through the office of Commissioner Olivia “Bong’’ Coo, formally opened the Women’s Indoor & Para Games Festival on Sunday, as part of the agency’s early preparations for the 2024 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG).

With a slogan “123 Dash to the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games,” the 10-day, all-female sports event, gathered over 400 athletes and technical officials from multiple sports in the opening ceremonies at Philsports Complex in Pasig City.

“This event was conducted to strengthen and unite our female athletes from every sport as early as today, in preparation for the AIMAG.” said Ms. Coo in her opening message.

The Women’s Indoor & Para Games Festival features five events including athletics, bowling, chess, fencing and netball, plus two events for our para athletes which are para chess and para athletics.

The lady commissioner also believes that “the national team can utilize the sudden rescheduling of AIMAG to their advantage, in terms of their training and preparations.”

Competitions for bowling already commenced in Starmall EDSA Shaw on Friday, June 14. Chess and para chess tournaments also started on Saturday July 15, with fencing, netball, athletics and para-athletics events happening from July 16 to 21, at the Philsports’ Dining Hall, Fencing Hall, Multi-Purpose Arena and Track Oval, respectively.

Officiating of these games will be manned by its respective national sports associations.

Chef de Mission for AIMAG and Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc. (KPSFI) President Richard Lim, Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) Exec. Director Kristine Yuzon-Chaves, National Chess Federation of Philippines (NCFP) President Mr. Prospero Pichay, President Netball Federation, Inc. President Charlie Ho and Philippine Pole and Aerial Sports Association President Ciara Sotto were also in attendance to grace the opening ceremonies.

Meanwhile, chess rising talent NM Nika Juris Nikolas, who was recently recognized as the youngest National Master in chess, was also awarded in the opening her numerous achievements at a young age.