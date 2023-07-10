ANOTHER part-Filipino golfer is the US Women’s Open queen.

Allisen Corpuz of the US, whose father Marcos is Pinoy, matched the 2021 feat of Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso and hoisted the coveted Harton S. Semple Trophy following her three-shot triumph at the Pebble Beach Golf Links Sunday.

Ms. Corpuz fired a closing three-under 69 to finish at nine-under 279 and beat the 282s of English Charley Hull (66) and South Korean Shin Ji-yai (68) for her first majors worth a whopping $2 million.

The 25-year-old Ms. Corpuz, who traces her roots to Ilocos Norte, basked in glory two years after Ms. Saso, then representing the Philippines, reigned supreme in dramatic fashion over at the Olympic Club.

Ms. Saso finished at joint 20th this time after shooting a 71 in the final round and assembling a five-over card 293 overall. The Tokyo Olympics veteran banked $106,269 (P5.9 million) for this placing.

Dottie Ardina limped with a second straight 77 to tally 299 in the final scorecard, good for a share of 53rd and $24,562 (P1.37 million).

“Unreal. This week has just felt like a dream come true,” said Ms. Corpuz, who also has Korean blood from her mother May. “It has been just awesome to be out at Pebble this week.”

Ms. Corpuz credited her Dad for introducing her and her siblings to golf at the age of four.

“My dad’s always been really a big golf fan (and) just got us into it really young,” she said. — Olmin Leyba