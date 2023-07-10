KAI Sotto gets another shot at proving his worth as Orlando Magic shoots for a bounce-back win against Indiana in the NBA Summer League today (July 11) at the Thomas and Mack Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Game time is at 8:30 a.m. (Manila time) with Mr. Sotto hoping to finally see some action after being benched in the first game that foiled the Filipino fans’ anticipation worldwide.

Mr. Sotto, the tallest player in the Magic’s 22-man roster, did not play a single second in their 89-78 loss against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The 7-foot-3 Filipino pride is one of only three centers for the Magic, who however utilized Robert Baker II and veteran DJ Wilson against the Pistons.

Overall, Orlando under the tutelage of G League affiliate Osceola Magic mentor Dylan Murphy fielded only 10 players.

Hopes are high that the Magic may expand the rotation this time which would give other players, including Mr. Sotto, their time to shine even against the Pacers who bested the Washington Wizards, 91-83, in their debut.

If fielded, Mr. Sotto could share the court with his former Adelaide 36ers teammate Mojave King, who was picked by the Pacers as their 47th overall pick.

But Mr. Sotto is out for the bigger picture in a bid to make the most out of his potential playing time in front of league coaches, scouts and executives and in the process earn a contract to become the first Filipino homegrown player in the NBA.

Orlando, bannered by No. 6 pick Anthony Black and No. 11 pick Jett Howards, will also play New York and Portland on Thursday and Friday, respectively. — John Bryan Ulanday