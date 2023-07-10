Games Today

(PhilSports Arena)

9:30 a.m. — Petro Gazz vs Farm Fresh

12 p.m. — Cignal vs Foton

4 p.m. — Akari vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs F2

AFTER a 10-day respite, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference will resume with a vengeance as it holds a heavy four-game bill highlighted by the clash of the Pool B titans Choco Mucho and F2 Logistics today at the PhilSports Arena.

The Flying Titans and the Cargo Movers have both won their first two assignments and shared the lead in their bracket and the winner in their 6:30 p.m. showdown would catapult them to the front and closer to advancing to the semifinals.

In the eye of Choco Mucho’s resurgence was the spitfire in Sisi Rondina, who has led her new team by averaging 16.5 points in her first two games since returning to the sport after her beach volley foreys.

It also helped that Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin has been drawing a strong performance from Caithlyn Viray, who have made the most out of her opportunities and normed 10 hits in two outings.

While snaring two wins is something to celebrate for, the Flying Titans knew it gets tougher as the tournament progresses since they’ll be playing in their next games three of the league’s most dangerous teams including the Petro Gazz Angels and the Cignal HD Spikers.

Choco Mucho will also tackle an F2 team that was coming off a 25-20, 30-28, 23-25, 25-22 squeaker over Cignal last July 1 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

F2 mentor Regine Diego was happy with the win but stressed they still have room for improvement.

“We still have a lot to learn, we can’t stop because it’s not done yet, it was just the second game,” said Ms. Diego.

Also lined up for the day are matches pitting Petro Gazz (1-1) with Farm Fresh (0-2) at 9:30 a.m., Cignal (1-1) versus Foton (0-2) at 12 p.m. and Akari (0-1) against Chery Tiggo (0-1) at 4 p.m. — Joey Villar