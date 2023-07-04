IN LINE with the vision of its chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, the Philippine Badminton Association has revived its grassroots development program across the country starting in August in Pampanga.

The program will be staged in 10 provinces all over the nation through local tournaments for different age groups.

Aligned with international standards and drawing inspiration from successful badminton nations such as Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and others, PBAD will also introduce a juniors ranking system, according to PBAD Secretary-General Epok Quimpo.

This is on top of the Philippine National Ranking System, which is currently being set up and can already be seen on the PBAD website.

This series of programs has been geared towards producing future Olympians in the molds of Asuncion siblings Kenny and Kennevic, who are Olympians themselves, and while helping to revitalize the sport.

“Recognizing the significance of identifying and developing talent from an early age, PBAD aims to cultivate future champions who will proudly represent the Philippines on the international stage with this program,” said MVP Sports Foundation Executive Director Jude Turcuato.

The PBAD will also be sending delegates to the Badminton Asia Juniors Championship set in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from July 7 to 16.

As part of the program, PBAD is proud to incorporate Badminton Asia’s Shuttle Time Program. This globally recognized initiative promotes inclusivity and introduces badminton to children through fun and engaging activities, ensuring the sport reaches a wider audience and inspires future generations. — Joey Villar