JAJA SANTIAGO has officially signed with a new team in the Japan V.League Division 1 — JT Marvelous — dashing hopes by her fans for a possible Premier Volleyball League (PVL) return.

Santiago’s signing with JT Marvelous was made official Wednesday in a website post months after the end of her stint with the Saitama Ageo Medics, her team for the past four years.

Chery Tiggo listed Ms. Santiago as a reserve in its PVL Invitational Conference roster that opened the possibility that the former national team star and league MVP (Most Valuable Player) would lead the franchise to another title after they won the 2021 Open Conference crown.

She never did.

Ms. Santiago is also reportedly undergoing the naturalization process in Japan.

With JT Marvelous, winner of two titles in the last four conferences, Ms. Santiago is expected to claim further recognition after being named best middle blocker in past seasons. — Joey Villar