GILAS Pilipinas women waged a stronger fight but still bowed to five-time reigning champion Japan, 95-57, for their second straight loss in the 2023 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A yesterday (June 27) at the Quaycentre in Sydney.

The Filipinas went toe-to-toe with the Japanese in the middle quarters but ran out of gas in the payoff period, where they outscored 29-9, for another tough defeat in Group B.

Gilas on Monday absorbed a 105-34 shellacking from host Australia, with US NCAA ace Vanessa de Jesus serving as the only silver lining with 18 points on four treys.

This time, Ms. De Jesus, who followed up with 12 points and four assists, drew support from veterans Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Jack Animam, after being silenced by the Opals, came through with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Compared to a 7-30 start against the Australians, Gilas fared better with only a 17-28 deficit early in the second quarter before a slight breakaway by Japan to 49-31 at the turn.

The Gilas belles stood taller in the third quarter, forcing a 17-17 output behind the efforts of Mmse. De Jesus and Bernardino.

But the Japanese, led by 2021 MVP Himawari Akaho (16) and Mai Yamamoto (15), had more than enough gas in the tank to close out the gritty Filipinas.

Gilas had more steals (7-3) and points in the paint (30-26). It also managed to tie in turnovers, (14-14) and closed the gap in field goal percentage (35%-43%) but was outrebounded (55-30) and outassisted (27-12).

The Philippines will face Chinese Taipei in a must-win game today (June 28) for a chance to still advance in the qualification to the semis among second and third-ranked teams

Only the No. 1 team from each group will earn automatic seats in the Final Four of the elite tourney serving as a qualifier to the Paris Olympics. — John Bryan Ulanday