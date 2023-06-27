THE PHILIPPINES flattened Hong Kong, 8-0, yesterday to claim a spot in the battle for third place and remain in the World Cup hunt in the WBSC Men’s Softball Asia Cup in Kochi, Japan.

Leo Barredo and Lyones de Leon presided over the carnage as the two shut down the Hong Kongese in three innings pitched each while Kenneth Torres drilled in a single to center field that sparked a killer four-run barrage atop the second inning.

The Blu Boys thus finished with a 3-2 record in the elimination round that earned them a spot in today’s battle for third against Hong Kong.

If the Filipinos repeat over the Hong Kongese, they will claim a spot to the World Cup, the country’s fourth since the Blu Girls, coed Slo-pitch and women’s Under-15 teams all booked tickets in that big of a stage.

“We remain hopeful and are now more determined in our future games, we’re proud of the team,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines President Jean Henri Lhuillier.

The triumph made up for a stinging 6-0 defeat to powerhouse Japan and a heartbreaking 9-5 setback to 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold winner Singapore the day before. Japan and Singapore finished first and second and will battle for the title.

Blu Boys coach Jasper Cabrera vowed they would go all out to grab that World Cup berth. — Joey Villar