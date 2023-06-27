Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)

5 p.m. — TNT vs Meralco

7:30 p.m. — NLEX vs San Miguel

TNT secured the continued stay of gunner RR Pogoy with the franchise, signing the Cebuano gunner to a three-year, maximum extension.

Mr. Pogoy actually has one year left in his existing contract signed in 2021 but the Tropang Giga made sure to retain his services even before it lapses. This move also effectively quashed potential offers from Japanese clubs that might be interested in luring the 2017 PBA Rookie of the Year overseas.

The 31-year-old Pogoy, who averaged 18.29 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 assists last season, signed the fresh deal Monday night in the presence of PLDT CEO Al Panlilio, TNT governor Ricky Vargas and team manager/coach Jojo Lastimosa.

Mr. Pogoy, though, won’t be seeing action anytime soon for the Tropang Giga who are competing in ongoing PBA On Tour. The former FEU standout is on loan to Gilas Pilipinas but didn’t join the pool that’s currently training in Estonia as he recuperates from the finger injury he sustained in the Governors’ Cup.

Meanwhile, TNT’s shorthanded crew of second stringers and college players try to get out of a 0-4 hole in the pre-season games today when they face Meralco (3-2) at 5 p.m. at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Tropang Giga may be the only winless squad in the tour but they should be taken seriously, warned Bolts coach Luigi Trillo.

“You can’t take them for granted,” said Mr. Trillo, whose charges are out to recover from their 102-107 loss to Terrafirma last time.

Coming in with equally intense desire to make amends are NLEX (1-4) and San Miguel Beer (2-4), which collide in the other game at 7:30 p.m. — Olmin Leyba