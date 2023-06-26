NATIONAL University (NU) has parted ways with champion mentor Karl Dimaculangan and in the process appointed former mentor Norman Miguel for the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

In an announcement yesterday, the Lady Bulldogs welcomed Mr. Miguel back to their stable after only two seasons with Mr. Dimaculangan at the helm.

Mr. Dimaculangan was the author of NU’s historic championship run in Season 84 as the school ended a 65-year volleyball title drought with a 16-0 sweep.

NU, led by UAAP women’s first Rookie-Most Valuable Player (MVP) Mhicaela Belen, also ruled the inaugural Shakey’ Super League (SSL) Collegiate Preseason Conference under the watch of Mr. Dimaculangan.

In Season 85, the Lady Bulldogs reached the finals again but fell to the De La Salle University Lady Spikers.

NU said Mr. Miguel will handle both the women’s and girls teams. The move will also replace Vilet Ponce-De Leon, who steered the Lady Bullpups to Season 85 girls’ tournament title.

Mr. Miguel coached NU for two seasons including Season 82, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s also the man behind the Team Dasma Monarchs’ title run in the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League in 2021 at the expense of the national team-laden Go For Gold-Air Force Aguilas. The seasoned tactician will inherit a powerhouse squad that also features SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon.

The development in NU is the latest coaching change in the UAAP volleyball world after the departure of Tina Salak (FEU) and Jerry Yee (Adamson). Juniors coach JP Yude since then replaced Mr. Yee, who was appointed as the new UE mentor in lieu of Ronwald Dimaculangan. — John Bryan Ulanday