GILAS Pilipinas is banking on a ‘bigger but faster’ unit to be at par with the continent’s best in the coming FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division A next week in Sydney, Australia.

National team head coach and program director Pat Aquino said he’s satisfied with the 12-woman roster, led by Duke University’s Vanessa de Jesus, he assembled as they slug it out against the giants on June 26 to July 3.

The availability of Ms. De Jesus, a 5-foot-8 floor general, upgraded the Gilas backcourt while the addition of UP-commit Louna Ozar from France and UAAP Mythical Team member Jhazmin Joson of Ateneo beefed up its wing position to make up for the inside absence of anchor Clare Castro.

“We got bigger in the sense that we have Vanessa (de Jesus) and Louna (Ozar). We’re not with Clare (Castro) but we got bigger in other positions. Our advantage is we’re faster with this roster,” Mr. Aquino told The STAR.

Mmes. De Jesus, Ozar and Joson joined the core of 32nd Southeast Asian Games team in Cambodia bannered by Jack Animam in the final Gilas team named by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Wednesday

Also in the fray are veterans Afril Bernardino, Khate Castillo, Janine Pontejos, Chack Cabinbin, Mikka Cacho and Angel Surada with young guns Camille Clarin and Ella Fajardo.

The team showed a glimpse of its capability by trouncing Keilor Thunder, a semi-pro club in Australia’s NBL1, with a 93-72 win on Tuesday.

Gilas, which is staying at the Atura Hotel in Dandenong, Melbourne since last week, will play one more tune-up against another Aussie club before going to Syndey via train trip of least nine hours today.

The Filipina dribblers are bunched with five-time champion Japan, host Australia and Chinese Taipei in Group B of the elite Asia Cup Division A, which also serves as qualifier to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Only the champion team will gain automatic ticket to the Summer Games next year with the other four teams earning seats in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments. — John Bryan Ulanday