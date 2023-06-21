CARLOS Yulo will fly back home to the country tonight to take a very short respite following his recent Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore where he took the first successful step towards Olympic glory.

“He’s arriving in the evening of June 22,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines President Cynthia Carrion Norton yesterday told The STAR.

Mr. Yulo will then host a media briefing with Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann and fellow World Championships-bound Aleah Finnegan and Kylee Kvamme the next day.

Ms. Carrion Norton didn’t say how long Mr. Yulo will stay in the country but she mentioned it will be really short as the two-time world champion will need to return to training as he prepares for the World tilt slated Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 in Antwerp, Belgium.

“Next step is full training for the World Championships in Belgium,” she said.

Mr. Yulo was fresh from his best performance in the Asian Championships where he harvested three gold medals in floor exercise, vault and parallel bars, the silver in individual all-around and a bronze in high bar.

It was also in Singapore where Mr. Yulo sealed his place in the Worlds, which serves as a doorway to next year’s Paris Games where he hopes to claim a breakthrough Olympic mint. — Joey Villar