VICTOR Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are among 19 players who have received invitations to attend the NBA draft, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The draft will be June 22 in New York City. The San Antonio Spurs have the top pick.

Mr. Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center who averaged 21.6 points and 10.5 rebounds a game in France last season, is the consensus No. 1 selection. He played for Metropolitans 92 of the French Betclic Elite league.

Miller, a 6-9 forward, averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds a game as a freshman at Alabama. Mr. Henderson, a 6-2 guard, was at 17.6 ppg and 6.6 assists a game for the Ignite of the G League.

According to ESPN, other NBA draft invitees are Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Cameron Whitmore, Jarace Walker, Anthony Black, Taylor Hendricks, Gradey Dick, Bilal Coulibaly, Cason Wallace, Nick Smith, Dereck Lively II, Kobe Bufkin, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jett Howard, Jordan Hawkins and Keyonte George.

All 19 invitees are among the top 19 prospects in ESPN’s Top 100 ranking. Four or five more players are expected to be invited to the draft, ESPN reported. — Reuters