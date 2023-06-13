RED Bull Philippines finally crowned the country’s representatives in the culmination of Red Bull Half Court 2023. The Wildcard teams dominated the tournament, with TNT Triple Giga of the Men’s Division coming up on top, while Uratex Dream toppled seven other female teams to secure their spot as the country’s undisputed representative to compete in the Women’s Division of the tournament. Both teams are headed to Serbia in September for the World Finals with the pride of the country on their back!

TNT Triple Giga, consisting of Almond Vosotros, Ping Exciminiano, Gryann Mendoza, and Lervin Flores, showed grit and perseverance when they managed to outperform all the other teams. During the winner-takes-all round against the team of the CAVITEX Braves, Almond Vosotros overcame the odds and rallied his team to victory in an intense back and forth match that ended with a final score of 20 to 21.

On the other hand, Uratex Dream of the Women’s Division left no room for doubt as they dominated throughout the tournament and secured their spot with a win over Team FILA. Kaye Pingol, along with her teammates Mikka Cacho, Samantha Harada, and Blanche Bahuyan, made it clear from the get-go that their goal is to win, and the 4 women are motivated more than ever to carry on that momentum to the World Finals.