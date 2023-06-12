DOTTIE Ardina stumbled to a closing three-over 74 and fell way down the final standings at joint 49th in the Shoprite LPGA Classic Sunday in Galloway, New Jersey.

Starting the day at No. 13, Ms. Ardina struggled mightily in the last push, missing six fairways and seven greens in regulation and needing 31 putts to complete the round.

Ms. Ardina finished the 54-hole tournament at the par-71 Seaview Bay course at two-under 211, 12 shots off the winning 199 of South African Ashleigh Buhai, and settled for a $6,034 purse (around P338,400).

It was a woeful ending to a dream start for the US Women’s Open-qualified Filipina ace.

She occupied sixth after the first 18 holes with her opening 67 then stayed within striking range of at least the Top 10 with her second-round 70 prior to the last-round mishap.

Compatriot Bianca Pagdanganan wound up not far behind Ms. Ardina at joint 54th at 212 after matching par in the final round. She netted $4,878 (around 273,500).

Meanwhile, Ms. Buhai, the 2022 Women’s British Open champion, closed out with a hot 65 to beat Korean Hyo Joo Kim (200 after a 68) by one stroke. Ms. Buhai fired seven birdies against a lone bogey to hold off Ms. Hyo and seal her rise to the top. — Olmin Leyba