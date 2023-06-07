Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena)

2 p.m. — Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda vs Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran

4 p.m. — EcoOil-La Salle vs

Perpetual Help System Dalta

MARINERONG Pilipino-San Beda rekindle its old tale with Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran while reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle clash against the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta today in the opener of the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Final Four at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Perennial NCAA rivals Red Lions and the Knights lock horns at 2 p.m. followed by an interesting battle between the Altas and title holder Green Archers at 4 p.m. with the winners drawing first blood in the short best-of-three series.

San Beda and De La Salle, as the top seeds with automatic Final Four tickets, are out to capitalize on their long layoff for fresher legs while Letran and Perpetual march into the battlefield with rousing momentum on other sides.

Letran nipped Centro Escolar University, 94-87, with an overtime win as Perpetual repulsed PSP, 97-90, in the quarterfinals. Both were armed with twice-to-beat advantages for quick businesses but will enter the next round with little to no breather.

But they are determined to stand their ground against the giants.

“We’re very excited kasi San Beda makakalaban namin. They’re the No. 1 team and that motivates. We need to stick on our defense,” said coach Rensy Bajar on a Final Four stint in his first year with the Knights.

The Red Lions, who topped the elims, and the powerhouse Green Archers, vowed to play as good as advertised.

“We know that there will be ups and downs but it’s a chance for us to get better,” said Green Archers assistant Gian Nazario, who has been given the D-League coaching chores by Topex Robinson. — John Bryan Ulanday