KYRIE Irving has reached out to LeBron James to gauge the latter’s interest in coming to Dallas, The Athletic reported Monday.

Irving played 20 games for the Mavericks after a midseason trade from Brooklyn and is currently a free agent. Mr. James has two years and $97 million remaining on his contract but the second year is voidable. Mr. James, who reportedly played the last few months with a torn tendon in his foot, said he has “a lot to think about” about his future.

“Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about,” James said after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

Mr. James, 38, reportedly needs surgery on his foot this summer.

Mr. Irving, 31, just finished off the final year of a four-year, $136.5-million deal he signed with Brooklyn in July 2019, which included a player option for the 2022-23 season. — Reuters