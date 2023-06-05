Team Philippines adds three gold medals to its growing collection

1 of 2

PHNOM PENH — Tanker Gary Bejino and thrower Cendy Asusano claimed their second gold medal even as swimmer Ariel Joseph Alegarbes got on board as the Philippines lumbered yesterday after a golden rampage the day before in the 12th Asean Para Games at the Morodok Techo National Stadium here.

Mr. Bejino delivered another record-breaking performance in capturing the gold in the men’s 200m freestyle S6 in two minutes and 38.55 seconds, way ahead of Thai Channi Wongnonthaphum (2:53.10) and Vietnamese Do Than Hai (2:54.23), who took the silver and bronze, respectively.

Ms. Asusano, 33, for her part, was indestructible on the field as she heaved 13.74 meters to add the women’s javelin F54 gold to her impressive shot put triumph the day before.

Marites Burce snatched the silver with an 11.96m to cap an impressive 1-2 finish by the Filipinas, whose trip here is being bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission.

For Mr. Alegarbes, the country’s flag bearer, he finally barged into the gold column after his 50m butterfly S14 win.

There, the Surakarta triple gold winner clocked 26.69 in edging Malaysians Bryan Sze Kai Lau (27.06) and Muhd Imaan Aiman Muhd Redzuan (27.53).

Mr. Bejino, a 27-year-old Tabaco, Albay native, eclipsed the meet mark of 2:45.99 set by Myanmar’s Aung Myint Myat — the eventual silver medalist in this same event — in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur edition.

It came a day after a magnificent, record-shattering triumph in the 400m freestyle.

Also, the pair of feats already surpassed Mr. Bejino’s one-mint performance last year in Surakarta, Indonesia.

And he isn’t done yet as he is scheduled to plunge back into action in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and the 4x100m medley relay with Ernie Gawilan, Rolando Sabido and Muhaimin Ulag.

Ms. Asusano will be eyeing a third gold and reclaim the crown in discuss throw tomorrow after ending up with a bronze the last time.

Ms. Asusano who now has seven ASEAN Para Games mints including three in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur and two in Surakarta last year.

Mr. Gawilan, who had the 400m freestyle S7 gold the day before, snatched a bronze in the 100m backstroke S7 in 1:21.77 in the event topped by Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Nha (1:15.56).

Also adding a bronze was Edwin Villanueva in the 50m breast stroke SB7 where he clocked 44.50. Myanmar’s Htoo Min took the mint in 42.91.

Earlier at the track and field, King James Reyes checked in at 4:24.85 to grab the silver in the 1500m T46 ruled by Malaysia’s Muhamad Ashraf Muhammad in 4:24.22.

It was Ms. Reyes’ second silver after he failed to defend his 5000m crown Sunday night.

In chess at the Royal University, Darry Bernardo, who had two gold in men’s B2B3 individual and team rapid, launched his bid for more glory as he zoomed to the early share of the lead after smashing Vietnam’s Trinh Huu Dat in the three-day standard play. — Joey Villar