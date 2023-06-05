WELL on his way to recovery from a nagging hamstring injury, San Miguel Beer’s (SMB) Terrence Romeo is back to his gun-slinging ways.

Two weeks into the PBA On Tour, the returning Mr. Romeo sits on top of the scoring table with a league-best 20.7-point average in three outings.

Mr. Romeo, who logged only eight games last season, kicked off his comeback with 27 in a 101-106 loss to Phoenix. After easing with 14 in their 87-75 win over NorthPort, the former FEU star erupted for 21 in leading the Beermen to a 90-78 drubbing of Barangay Ginebra Sunday night.

Mr. Romeo, who continues with his therapy while taking primary playmaking roles for SMB in the absence of Chris Ross and Simon Enciso.

Mr. Romeo paces SMB teammate Jericho Cruz (17.3) and Converge’s Jerrick Balanza (17.0) in the race for scoring honors early in the pre-season meet.

Fellow Beerman Rodney Brondial, making the most of his extended minutes with June Mar Fajardo and Vic Manuel still out, lords it in the battle of the boards with 15.7 a game. Phoenix’ Larry Muyang (12) and Magnolia’s James Laput (11.7) rank next in rebounding.

Meralco’s Bong Quinto and Converge’s Alec Stockton show the way in the assist department with identical 6.7 per match while Phoenix’ Jayjay Alejandro and NorthPort’s MJ Ayaay are tops in steals with two per outing.

Phoenix’ Raul Soyud is the sultan of swats with 1.7 block per game followed by fellow Fuel Master Muyang, Laput, and NLEX’ Don Trollano with 1.3 each. — Olmin Leyba