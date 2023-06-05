Games Today

(Paco Arena, Manila)

2 p.m. — University of Perpetual Help System-Dalta vs PSP Gymers

4 p.m. — Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran vs CEU

HIGHER-seeded squads University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran want no delay in their bids for a quick entry to the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Final Four.

Armed with twice-to-beat incentives, the No. 3 Altas and the No. 4 Knights are eager to take care of business right away when they take on PSP Gymers at 2 p.m. and Centro Escolar University (CEU) at 4 p.m., respectively.

A win by Perpetual and Letran would arrange a quick best-of-three Final Four duels with reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, which gained automatic semifinal berths.

The Red Lions topped the elimination round followed by the Green Archers, giving the Altas and the Knights win-once incentives in the quarterfinals.

“We’re not looking for that twice-to-beat advantage. We need to get the win on Tuesday,” said coach Myk Saguiguit as Perpetual eyes mastery of PSP after a 93-82 win in the elims.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to bounce back against CEU. We’re ready for the Scorpions,” said coach Rensy Bajar, whose wards on the other hand eye to avenge their 92-85 overtime loss to CEU.

But CEU and PSP are out to give their rivals a run for their own money in a bid to stay alive and force rubber matches.

“We have to embrace the challenge in front of us. It’s not going to be easy but we will be there competing and giving our best against Letran,” said Scorpions coach Jeff Perlas. — John Bryan Ulanday