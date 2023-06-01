WITH football being an ever-growing interest within the Filipino community, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) proudly announces the reopening of world-class community football field Turf BGC starting May 15, Monday.

Comfortably nestled in the heart of the BGC estate, Turf BGC is proud to be the country’s first public football arena, spanning an area of 305 x 164 feet and decked with FIFA-compliant, top-quality artificial turf, inviting players to feel as though they are in a professional arena.

Those looking forward to playing once again in the field have more to be excited about, too — Turf BGC has since upgraded its lighting system to facilitate excellent visuals for practice matches, professional tournaments, and TV broadcasts, producing enough lux to meet TV coverage needs.

The reopening also serves to address the needs of the BGC community, known lovers and fans of football, who may have been finding it a challenge to secure slots in other fields due to football team practices or training sessions. With Turf BGC’s comeback, the local community will have their own place to live out their passion for football once more.

Says Jun Galvez, Bonifacio Global City Estate Association Executive Director: “Turf BGC is a must-visit destination for everyone who loves football or appreciates a good fitness routine. It proves that BGC is not just a bustling business hub but also a diverse community that supports an all-around healthy lifestyle.”

All in all, Turf BGC is a testament to BGC’s efforts to promote and facilitate a well-rounded lifestyle that encompasses work, play, and overall wellness.

Turf BGC has reopened to the public starting May 15. For more information, follow Bonifacio Global City on Facebook and Instagram for updates; for reservations, email turfbgc@besc.com.ph or call (02) 8816-2372.