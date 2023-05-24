BANGKOK — Thailand’s football association on Tuesday suspended several players and staff members from a national youth team following brawls during their South East Asia Games (SEAG) final against Indonesia in Cambodia last week.

A coach, goalkeeper and two staffers were suspended for one year and two other players received six-month bans, the association said in a statement, adding that the incident had a “detrimental effect on the image of Thai and Thai football”.

The first brawl was sparked when the referee blew his whistle close to full time and Indonesia’s players and coaches celebrated thinking they had won the game 2-1. — Reuters