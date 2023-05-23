Games Today

(Ynares Arena. Pasig)

5 p.m. — NorthPort vs Meralco

7:30 p.m. — Phoenix vs San Miguel Beer

MERALCO starts its new chapter under coach Luigi Trillo while NorthPort begins its post-Robert Bolick era today when they collide in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Mr. Trillo, a long-time assistant to Norman Black who was promoted to a head coaching role more than two weeks ago, gauges how his charges have adapted to his system so far in the 5 p.m. encounter.

“We’ve been together nine years na pero we’re trying to put some new things in,” said Mr. Trillo, who will have Serbian Nenad Vucinic as active consultant and Mr. Black himself as team consultant.

For NorthPort mentor Bonnie Tan, one of the major concerns is finding a go-to guy in the absence of Mr. Bolick, who signed up with Japanese B. League Division 2 club Fukushima after the Governors’ Cup.

Mr. Tan, who was promoted from interim to head mentor last month, vowed that the Batang Pier will treat the pre-season games as the real thing.

Meanwhile, reigning Philippine Cup titlist San Miguel Beer and Phoenix tangle at 7:30 p.m. to wrap up the day’s twin bill. — Olmin Leyba