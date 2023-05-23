LONDON — The International Boxing Association (IBA) has suspended federations from New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden for joining a ‘rogue’ rival organization, it said on Monday.

A group including the United States and Britain announced the establishment of Swiss-registered World Boxing last month in a breakaway aimed at securing the troubled sport’s Olympic future.

Its interim executive board features representatives from Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States.

The IBA said New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden were suspended “due to their participation in a rogue boxing organization” but could be readmitted if the involvement ceased.

They must also publish a statement on their official websites “explicitly condemning any attempts to establish an alternative international boxing federation”.

The IBA said the Czech federation was also suspended after organizing a tournament where USA Boxing fighters were allowed to take part.

Liberia and Equatorial Guinea were suspended for failing to provide annual reports. — Reuters