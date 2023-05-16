PHNOM PENH — Veteran wrestler Cristina Villanueva Vergara got a belated “Mother’s Day” gift like no other.

Two days after the occasion, “Coach Tina” and her athlete-daughter Cathlyn shared a Southeast Asian Games to remember with podium finishes achieved about an hour apart.

The elder Vergara, 44, triumphed in the women’s women’s freestyle 65kg class after 18-year-old Cathlyn pocketed the bronze over in the 59kg division.

“Special ito kasi dalawa kami ng anak ko na nag-medal,” said Cristina, member of the national team coaching staff who returned to competing in lieu of the injured Levie Espuerta.

(This is special, me and my daughter win a medal)

Mother and daughter trained together for this stint. — Olmin Leyba