AKARI won the race to acquire Ateneo superstar Faith Nisperos. Now the Chargers are throwing its hat in the ring to acquire another prized college jewel — University of Santo Tomas’ Eya Laure.

“Mag signing na kami soon,” (We will be signing soon) Akari team mananger Mozzy Ravena yesterday told The STAR referring to Ms. Nisperos’ acquisition.

Ms. Nisperos, who decided not to play her final UAAP eligibility year, will be a key addition to a promising franchise that has shored up its roster by signing up veterans Dindin Manabat, Bang Pineda and Eli Soyud early this year.

Ms. Ravena said they’re now filling one of the team’s biggest needs — the middle blocker spot — where she hopes it could be the talented Ms. Laure.

Ms. Laure, however, has yet to decide whether she’ll play her final year with the Tigresses or turn pro.

But whether or not Ms. Laure accepts Akari’s offer sheet, Ms. Ravena wants to relish first the chance of having a young talent like Ms. Nisperos who has a potential to turn into one of the league’s top draws. — Joey Villar