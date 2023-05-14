AS Indonesia clinched the gold medal, Gilas Pilipinas women stepped forth to capturing the next possible prize with an 82-70 win over Thailand in 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) on May 14 at the Morodok Techo Stadium Elephant Hall 2 in Phnom Penh.

Indonesia smothered Singapore, 86-39, to complete a 6-0 sweep of the tournament while back-to-back champion Gilas improved to 4-1 with a game to play against Malaysia.

Malaysia is also at 4-1, thus turning their duel against the Philippines a battle for the silver medal behind new SEA Games hoops queen Indonesia.

Gilas bowed to Indonesia, 89-68, for a foiled three-peat bid while 13-time champion Malaysia absorbed the same feat, 85-57.

Afril Bernardino flashed an all-around brilliance of 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 19 minutes of action to lead four players in twin digits for the Filipinas.

Khate Castillo (11), Jack Animam (10) and captain Janine Pontejos (10) provided coverage.

Holding on to a slim 68-63 lead early in the payoff period, Gilas banked on a telling 12-2 run to take command at 80-65 for its fourth double-digit victory.

Save for a dismal outing against the Indonesians, Gilas scored easy wins against Cambodia, 114-54, Singapore, 94-63, and Vietnam, 116-58.

Rattiyakorn Udomsuk (22) and Thunchanok Lumdabpang (11) and Kanokwan Prajuapsook (10) led the fight for the five-time champion Thais, who struggled this edition at 1-4.

Thailand also bowed to Indonesia, 70-69, and Malaysia, 64-48. — John Bryan Ulanday