PHNOM PENH — Not so long ago, Lovely Inan was scouring the streets of Angono, Rizal for metal scraps, used bottles and plastics to sell to junk shops.

Now, the 17-year-old weightlifting prospect is in the business of hunting medals in international competitions.

The former “mangangalakal” (scavenger) scored her biggest collar to date when she won the silver in the women’s 49kg class in her maiden Southeast Asian Games outing behind Rio Olympics champion Sanikun Tanasan of Thailand no less.

“Mangangalakal po kami dati,” (We were scavengers before)

said Ms. Inan, who helped her father Manny Boy, a carpenter, and mother, Ceferina, a seamstress, make ends meet.

It was Ms. Inan’s scavenging activities when she was 10 that had led her to the path of weightlifting. Passing by the house/gym of the Pep Project Weightlifting, the girl carrying a sack of scraps caught the eye of owner and coach Richard Pep Agosto.

After dominating in the Batang Pinoy, Ms. Inan made it to the national team in 2021 and competed in a number of international tournaments, including the world youth.

Her breakthrough silver here guarantees Ms. Inan P150,000 in cash incentives from the government.

There’s one thing she might buy for herself as a reward.

“Baka iphone,” she said.

Asked what she can advise other scavengers, the SEAG silver medalist said: “Pumasok sila sa sports.” (Get into sports) — Olmin Leyba