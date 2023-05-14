MANILA Chooks! is out to pull off big surprises in a bid to catch the podium in the return of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters next weekend at the Glorietta Activity Center.

Under the guidance of former player-turned-trainer Chico Lanete, Manila Chooks! is ranged against a stacked field from Europe, China, Japan, Qatar, Puerto Rico and Mongolia.

But Manila Chooks! is unfazed, especially with a chance to garner more points in boosting the country’s qualification bid to the Paris Olympics.

“We are set to encounter formidable opponents in the upcoming Manila Masters, yet I have full confidence that the new Manila Chooks! squad is more than capable of rising to the challenge,” said Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas.

The Manila Masters is a Level 10 tourney — the highest in the 3×3 pro circuit — with a $40,000 grand prize at stake. It’s also a qualifier to the FIBA 3×3 World Tour finals in December to be held at the still-to-be-announced venue.

With productive stints in Mongolia and Amsterdam as well as a mission of surpassing its quarterfinal finish last year, the Philippine ball club vows to put on a show in front of home fans.

“I expect in this upcoming tournament that our run-and-gun style of play will be on full display. We can shoot outside and drive inside,” said Mr. Lanete in a media availability at the new Chooks dine-in restaurant in Pasay over the weekend.

Mac Tallo, the country’s top 3×3 player, headlines the Manila Chooks! pool with Brandon Ramirez, Dennis Santos, Dave Ando, CJ Payawal, Matt Salem and Paul Desiderio.

Standing in their way are elite bets from world No. 1 Ub Huishan of Serbia, No. 5 Riga of Olympic gold medalist Latvia, No. 6 Amsterdam HiPRO of the Netherlands and No. 8 Sansar MMC Energy of Mongolia among the few. — John Bryan Ulanday