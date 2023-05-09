ATENEO spiker Faith Nisperos has taken a flight to the pros, foregoing her final year of eligibility in the UAAP with the Blue Eagles.

The Blue Eagles announced the development yesterday as Ms. Nisperos opted to jump to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) to play for the Akari Chargers.

“For the past four years, Faith (Nisperos) has been an exemplary Atenean student-athlete as team captain of the Ateneo Blue Eagles Women’s Volleyball Team,” said Ateneo.

“Now, Faith has decided to spread her wings further. We thank her for being a model student-athlete embodying the One Big Fight spirit inside and outside the court. We fully believe that Faith will continue to inspire volleyball athletes and fans in Ateneo and beyond in the years to come, all for the greater glory of God, ad majorem Dei gloriam.”

Ms. Nisperos, 23, towed Ateneo to a bronze medal finish in Season 84 and was named as the Second Best Outside Hitter. Unfortunately, the Blue Eagles struggled in the ongoing Season 85 and missed the Final Four for the first time in 14 years.

In the PVL, the Davao pride will join fellow Ateneo stalwarts Dani Ravena and Jhoana Maraguinot with the guidance of Philippine women’s team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

“We are proud to say that officially, #WeHaveFaith. After a long and hard-fought season with the Ateneo Lady Eagles, Faith has left the eagle’s nest and found her new home with the Akari Chargers. Welcome to the family and to the Pros, Faith,” said Akari in its own statement. — John Bryan Ulanday