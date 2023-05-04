Games On Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Center)

2 p.m. — CEU vs AMA

4 p.m. — Wangs Basketball @27

Striker-Letran vs Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda

THE UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System Dalta hardly broke a sweat against AMA Online, 101-57, and grabbed a solo lead in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup yesterday (May 4) at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Arthur Roque flashed an all-around brilliance of 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in only 13 minutes of play as the Altas climbed to 2-0 in the seven-team D-League joust.

Christian Pagaran added 16, Richard Movida had 14 while Joshua Ramirez, Joey Barcoma and Carlo Ferreras fired 10 points apiece in Perpetual’s 44-point win after a 93-82 debut triumph over the PSP Gymers.

“We’re happy to get this second consecutive win. It’s the first game of AMA,” said coach Myk Saguiguit.

Perpetual uncorked a 25-10 opening salvo on its way to a dominant 51-25 advantage at the half. The Altas even led by as many as 47 points, 94-47, in the last four minutes of the one-sided affair.

The Altas shot 44 percent from the field while limiting the Titans to a dismal 26.8 percent clip. They also dominated in rebounds, (68-46), assists (31-10), steals (14-5), points in the paint (50-22), fastbreak points (41-12) and bench points (70-24).

Skipper Nikon Alina was the only double-digit scorer for the wards of coach Mark Herrera with 12 points.

Later, the undermanned EcoOil-De La Salle University still overpowered the PSP Gymers with a lopsided 108-67 win to gain a solo second spot at 2-1 behind first-game winner Perpetual.

Eight players scored twin digits led by Elaijah Gollena (17), who stepped up big time as La Salle missed the services of Kevin Quiambao, Francis Escandor, CJ Austria and Joshua David due to the ongoing UAAP 3×3.

Gilas Pilipinas pool member Mike Phillips, however, returned to action due to a short break of the national team camp in Laguna. He chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 108 — Gollena 17, Nonoy 14, Cortez 14, Nelle 13, Macalalag 12, Abadam 12, Nwankwo 12, Phillips 10, M. Reyes 4, Alao 0.

PSP Gymers 67 — Yutuc 22, Dela Cruz 9, Mohammad 8, Bayla 7, Acuña 6, Olegario 5, Gabriel 5, Dino 2, Velchez 2, Cesista 1, C. Reyes 0, Quinga 0, Soriano 0, Castillo 0.

Quarterscores: 19-18, 50-32, 78-51, 108-67.

Perpetual 101 — Roque 17, Pagaran 16, Movida 14, Ferreras 10, Ramirez 10, Barcoma 10, Boral 6, Nitura 5, Nunez 4, Orgo 3, Sevilla 2, Omega 2, Abis 2, Flores 0, Cuevas 0.

AMA 57 — Alina 12, Yambao 7, Camay 7, Silvarez 7, Cruz 7, Panlilio 4, Romero 3, Santos 3, Del Rosario 2, Cruz 2, Magpayo 2, Ibo 1, Golloso 0, Ceniza 0, Baclig 0.

Quarterscores: 28-14, 51-25, 77-45, 101-57. — John Bryan Ulanday